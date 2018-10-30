Majilis Speaker joined CSTO PA autumn session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatullin participated today in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meetings in Moscow.

Taking the floor at the event, NurlanNigmatullin reminded of the priority issues of Kazakhstan's CSTO chairmanship in 2018. These are intensification of cooperation in military and military-technical sectors as well as engagement of the CSTO in the process of forming the international system of global terrorism countering.



According to the Majilis Speaker, the memorandum of interaction signed on May 28 by the CSTO Secretariat, CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre and SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Centre became an important step in strengthening international organizations' cooperation in establishment of a broad anti-terrorist coalition, the press service of the Majilis says.



According to Nigmatullin, the adoption of the Code of Conduct towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism on September 28 by the UN became a breakthrough step in fighting the global terrorism. As known, the document was initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Countering cyber security is one more important area for cooperation, he said.



Nurlan Nigmatullin added that regulatory-legal framework should be a key factor of effective interaction and reminded of the draft law on ratification of the CSTO member states' agreement on ensuring information security. The document has already been submitted to the Majilis for consideration.



Fight with illegal drug trafficking is one more important aspect.



Having said that collective efforts allow to adequately respond to the issues of national and collective security, he stressed growing role and importance of the CSTO countries' inter-parliamentary cooperation.



The agenda of the plenary session held on the same day included such issues as: discussion of model acts and recommendations on ensuring national security, anti-terrorist and anti-extremist information campaigns, recognition of organizations as terrorist ones including development, production, use and utilization of armament and military equipment.



These documents are aimed at harmonization of national legislations which will let increase efficiency of interaction within the CSTO.