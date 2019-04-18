EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:35, 18 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Majilis Speaker: Kazakhstan, Russia to deepen inter-parliamentary ties

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has met today with Deputy Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs of the Russian State Duma Anatoly Karpov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    At the onset of the meeting, the sides discussed the most relevant issues of Kazakh-Russian partnership in many spheres.

    Speaker Nigmatulin stressed that Russia is Kazakhstan's most important strategic partner and key ally. High results of all-round cooperation are achieved, according to Nigmatulin, thanks to efficient joint work based on mutual understanding and friendship of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Majilis Speaker continued by saying that Kazakhstan will ensure the continuity of the First President's course aimed at the strengthening of Kazakh-Russian partnership.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin and Anatoly Karpov expressed confidence that inter-parliamentary relations, the most important component of bilateral cooperation, will deepen further.

