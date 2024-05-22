Majilis Speaker leaves for Iranian President Raisi's funeral

At the President’s instruction, Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov will participate in the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The press service of the Majilis confirmed this information.

Ebrahim Raisi, the 8th President of Iran, suffered martyrdom after his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan district of East Azerbaijan province, northwest of the country. Other passengers onboard the copter were Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati and Mehdi Mousavi, head of Raisi's guard team. They were also accompanied by Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-Hashem, representative of the Iranian supreme leader to East Azerbaijan