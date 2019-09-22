Majilis Speaker meets with his Chinese counterpart Li Zhanshu

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, Nurlan Nigmatulin Speaker of the Majilis has met with Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

Stressing the strategic nature of the Kazakh-Chinese relations, N.Nigmatulin focused on a strong political dialogue, strong economic ties, the foundations of which were laid by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of China Xi Jinping. According to the words of Majilis Speaker, the interaction between the two countries is developing dynamically thanks to the agreements achieved by the Presidents of the two states during Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s first state visit to China.

The implementation of such major projects as Khorgos, the port Aktau, the new railway corridor «Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan - Iran», the transit corridor «Western Europe - Western China», is of strategic importance for the whole Eurasian continent.

In turn, Li Zhanshu praised the level of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation outlining the special position of Kazakhstan in China's diplomatic relations with the neighboring countries. He also emphasized the importance of the Joint Statement of the Heads of the two states on eternal, comprehensive, strategic partnership, which was signed during President Tokayev’s state visit to China.

The interlocutors agreed to exchange legislative experience including on legal support of reforms and innovative development. Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that Li Zhanshu’s visit to our country as well as his participation in the upcoming IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» will give a significant impetus to the comprehensive strengthening of the Kazakh-Chinese relations.

During the roundtable Chairman of the Majilis congratulated his colleague on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and wished the Chinese people prosperity and well-being.