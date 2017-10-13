EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:23, 13 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Majilis Speaker meets with Russia's State Duma Chair

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the 137th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in St. Petersburg, Nurlan Nigmatulin and Vyacheslav Volodin met to discuss interparliamentary cooperation.

    The sides noted the well-established strategic partnership between the countries, evidenced by the nature of Kazakh-Russian relations.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin and Vyacheslav Volodin stressed the importance of legislative support by the parliamentarians of both countries of the agreements reached by the heads of state.

    During their meeting, the sides also touched upon the issues of expanding cooperation both bilateral and within the framework of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. The interlocutors also noted the importance of promising platforms such as the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries, joint meeting of members of the relevant committees of the Majilis and the State Duma, as well as the Inter-Chamber Commission on Cooperation.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Majilis Politics Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!