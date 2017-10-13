Majilis Speaker meets with Russia's State Duma Chair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the 137th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in St. Petersburg, Nurlan Nigmatulin and Vyacheslav Volodin met to discuss interparliamentary cooperation.

The sides noted the well-established strategic partnership between the countries, evidenced by the nature of Kazakh-Russian relations.

Nurlan Nigmatulin and Vyacheslav Volodin stressed the importance of legislative support by the parliamentarians of both countries of the agreements reached by the heads of state.

During their meeting, the sides also touched upon the issues of expanding cooperation both bilateral and within the framework of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. The interlocutors also noted the importance of promising platforms such as the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries, joint meeting of members of the relevant committees of the Majilis and the State Duma, as well as the Inter-Chamber Commission on Cooperation.