Majilis Speaker meets with Vice President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, has held today a meeting with Ettore Rosato, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, Kazinform reports.

The Italian MP arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference "Astana - A Center of Global Integration, Security and Peace" organized by the Majilis in the run-up to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Majilis Speaker highlighted the Kazakh President's far-reaching initiatives, which nowadays enable Kazakhstan to be one of the most dynamic economies in present-day's world, a place for making global political decisions, and a center of security and peace.

Speaking about Kazakhstan-Italy relations, Nurlan Nigmatulin underlined the productive political dialogue established over 25 years of diplomatic relations and deep economic ties, and that next year will mark the 10th Anniversary of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.

In turn, noting that Italy attaches much significance to the development of relations with Kazakhstan, Ettore Rosato emphasized that Kazakhstan always plays an important role in disseminating the ideas of peace and harmony between countries due to the anti-nuclear initiatives launched by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The interlocutors spoke in favor of strengthening the interaction between the Kazakh and Italian parliamentarians. According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, the experience of Italian colleagues in supporting innovative development, digitalization of the economy, the use of green technologies, and education, is of practical interest.

The Majilis Chairman also pointed out the importance of sharing views on the issues, which are topical for the countries of Eurasia, during the Fourth Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of Europe and Asia to be hosted by Astana in 2019. The next-year inter-parliamentary meeting is timed to the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian idea announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.