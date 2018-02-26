Majilis Speaker meets World Bank officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin met with Permanent Representative of the World Bank in Kazakhstan Ato Brown and Regional Director for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc, Kazinform refers to the Majilis press service.

During the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized the big work that has been carried out for the last 25 years of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank. 46 projects have been funded and 48 more are in the portfolio of the cooperation program. Since 2002 Kazakhstan and the World Bank are implementing the Program of joint economic research. Last year there was fulfilled the Strategy of Partnership between Kazakhstan and World Bank for 2012-2017.

Speaking about development of Kazakhstan, Speaker Nigmatulin underlined the importance of the Nurly Zhol program initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev which also includes large construction projects in many sectors of economy.

Ato Brown highly assessed Kazakhstan's achievements made during the years of independence. According to him, the World Bank 'is proud of the joint work with Kazakhstan.'

Lilia Burunciuc also noted that Kazakhstan is the most important partner of the World Bank in Central Asia. The parties also talked about the issues of cooperation with parliamentarians.

According to the Majilis Speaker, experience and knowledge of the World Bank experts will be useful for Kazakhstan parliament workers in their lawmaking activity. In particular, there was noted importance to discuss such questions as better mechanism of state support of agriculture, digitalization of industries and the ways of implementing innovative financial instruments.