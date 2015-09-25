Majilis speaker met with EP delegation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the European Parliament headed by Iveta Grigule came to Astana to participate in the 13th meeting of "Republic of Kazakhstan - European Parliament" Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

Today the head of the EP delegation met with Speaker of the Majilis (Lower Chamber) of the Kazakh Parliament Kabibulla Dzhakupov. Issues of the Kazakh-European interaction development and the role of parliamentarians in establishment of a trustful dialogue were on agenda of the meeting. The Kazakh side noted mutually beneficial character of the bilateral relations. K. Dzhakupov highlighted that the European Parliament was the largest trade and investment partner of our country. According to the Majilis Speaker, almost half of Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover falls on European countries. Dzhakupov briefed also about the law of Kazakhstan aimed at improvement of investment climate in the country. The parties noted that signing the extended Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation would bring the relations to a brand new level. As Iveta Grigule said, the Agreement is being actively negotiated now to ensure its soonest signing. Upon its ratification by the European Parliament the members of the delegation will help accelerate its ratification by national parliaments. Ms. Grigule highly evaluated Kazakhstan's achievements in general and stressed the importance of 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan as well as further development of the Kazakh-European cooperation. The EP delegation was familiarized also with the Majilis' work on legislative support of the Five Institutional Reforms of Kazakhstan President. Speaking on the importance of the EP delegation's visit to Astana, I. Grigule expressed interest in further development of bilateral relations.