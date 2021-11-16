Majilis Speaker Nigmatulin, PACE President Rik Daems meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with Rik Daems, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

During the meeting, the Majilis Speaker said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. Nigmatulin also stressed the processes on reforming the political system, modernizing the economy, and developing the civil society underway in the country at the imitative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Speaking of the work done in the said areas, the Majilis Speaker noted the comprehensive reforms to democratize the election process and improve the election legislation, to expand the rights and opportunities of women, and to legislate parliamentary opposition.

«We highly commend the efforts of Kazakhstan in the representation of women in the Parliament,» said Rik Daems, PACE President.

Speaking of the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Council, the interlocutors discussed the cooperation areas, including the issues of Kazakhstan’s accession to a number of European Conventions as well as cooperation on ecology and climate issues.

Nigmatulin also talked about the work underway in the Parliament to improve the legislation in the protection of the rights and freedoms through developing the Ombudsman Institution, in the combat against corruption, children’s rights protection, volunteerism, and so on.