Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, Azeri National Assembly Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairperson of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, who is on her first official visit to Kazakhstan, held talks, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The meeting focused on prospects for interparliamentary cooperation. Huge opportunities for legislative support to the agreements reached between the Kazakh and Azeri Heads of State as well as full interaction between the States were noted as well.

«Our brotherly countries have in common that both belong to the Turkic world, connected with the common culture, shared traditions, and history,» said Sahiba Gafarova.

Speaking of the 30th anniversary of independence the two countries mark this year Mrs. Gafarova highlighted the historic role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and former President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in bringing together the two nations and rebuilding the countries.

Both support active joint work of cooperation groups, relevant committees as well as exchange of legislative experiences. Interaction of Kazakh and Azerbaijani deputies within international parliamentary organizations was also debated.

The two also shared views on the outcomes of the 10th plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries held in Turkestan city and expressed confidence that the decisions taken would facilitate the strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and development of full cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries.