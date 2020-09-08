Majilis Speaker participated in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly meeting via videoconference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has participated in the 41st General Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that has taken place today via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

While addressing the participants, the Majilis Speaker noted the importance of recovery of global supply chains, openness and security of the transport and logistics routes amid today’s difficult geopolitical conditions.

According to the Majilis Speaker, the strengthening of economic relations could boost the development of the continent’s countries, contribute to the economies and wellbeing of people.

ASEAN which includes 10 member states with a total population of almost 670 million people, the cumulative GDP of 3.5 trillion US dollars as well as foreign trade turnover of over 4.5 trillion US dollars is one of the major regional groupings.

The 41st General Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations focused on issues regarding the peace and security, role of the Parliaments in promoting unity and economic restoration of the region after the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancement of the role of women parliamentarians in ensuring employment and incomes for working women as well as non-formal session of young parliamentarians of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.



