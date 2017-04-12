Majilis Speaker: President's article is a large-scale project of public conscience modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has commented on the article of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Bolashakka bagdar: rukhani zhangyru" (The course towards future: spiritual modernization) published by republican newspaper Yegemen Qazaqstan, Kazinform has learned from the chamber's press service.

"The article is historically important because it outlines President's unique vision of spiritual modernization of Kazakhstani society and every Kazakhstani citizen in addition to the programs of political reform and economic modernization of the country released to public earlier," the Majilis Speaker stressed.



Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that while prioritizing technologies and innovations, developing new sectors of economy and building modern infrastructure, we must not forget about the spiritual bonds that are hands down invaluable for development of every nation. The Majilis Speaker called the President's article a large-scale project of modernization of public conscience.



"Only well-educated and spiritually rich people can respond to new challenges of time and make right decisions. That is why it is crucially important that the article contains a number of measures in the form of relevant public and political and cultural and educational projects each of which involves a lot of work," Nigmatulin said. "I am confident that new tasks aimed at modernization of public conscience set by the Leader of the Nation will open new horizons that will take our country to a brand new level of development."