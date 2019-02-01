Majilis Speaker receives Austrian Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakhstan Parliament), has met today with Gerhard Sailler, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Majilis' press service.

During the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted that Austria is Kazakhstan's strategically important partner. Besides, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening of the interaction between Astana and Vienna. For 27 years of diplomatic relations, the countries have established a trust-based political dialogue and built deep trade and economic ties.

The Majilis Chairman underlined the official visits of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Austria and Federal President of Austria Heinz Fischer to Kazakhstan laid a firm foundation for the development of comprehensive cooperation.



According to Nurmat Nigmatulin, alongside green technologies, tourism, and the cultural and humanitarian areas, interparliamentary cooperation is also one of the promising and crucial areas for deepening bilateral partnership.

The Majilis Speaker said that regular meetings of dedicated committees, cooperation groups will facilitate the exchange of best legislation practices.

The Austrian Ambassador pointed out that Kazakhstan is the leader in the region, and that there are good economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. At the same time, Gerhard Sailler stressed that it was Kazakhstan which adopted such a document essential for the OSCE as the Astana Declaration during the organization's summit in 2010.

Speaking about a wide range of Kazakhstan-Austria relations, the ambassador expressed hope for further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.