Majilis Speaker receives Chinese Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakhstan Parliament) has received today Zhang Xiao, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Majilis's press service.

During the conversation, Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted that thanks to personal friendship and regular contacts between leaders Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and Xi Jinping of China, the bilateral cooperation has now reached the level of strategic partnership.



According to the Majilis Chairman, the epoch-making state visits made by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to China in June 2018 and the President of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan in 2013, when the creation of the Silk Road Economic Belt global project was initiated, demonstrated a special character of Kazakhstan-China relations.



Nurlan Nigmatulin underlined the results of the joint work on linking Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol Program projects with China's Belt and Road Initiative. These include are such major infrastructure projects as the Khorgos dry port, Aktau Port, new Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran Railway Corridor, the Western Europe-Western China International Transit Corridor, to name but a few.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Xiao, in turn, said that 2019 will be very crucial and intensive for the further deepening of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Mentioning the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-China relations, Xiao Zhang emphasized that it is thanks to the wise leadership of the presidents of Kazakhstan and China that the Nurly Zhol Program and the Belt and Road Initiative are being successfully integrated.



According to the diplomat, 55 ambitious investment industrial projects are now under implementation, and this year it is planned to launch a number of new projects.



As the promising areas, the Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan also named cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and tourism.



The Majilis Speaker expressed confidence in the importance of developing Kazakhstan-China inter-parliamentary interaction as an essential component of bilateral relations.

As Nurlan Nigmatulin said, the Chinese MPs' experience in terms of legislative support for, primarily, the reform of innovation development, as well as economic transformations, being implemented in China, is practical interest.