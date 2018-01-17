Majilis Speaker receives Czech Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the Speaker of the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Eliška Žigová, the Majilis press service reports.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin dwelled upon the main tasks set by the Head of State in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address, stressing that Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening cooperation with the Czech Republic in the field of technologies and innovations, as the country has an extensive experience in legislative support for the development of these spheres.

The interlocutors stated that over the 25 years of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic managed to establish a trustworthy political dialogue and effective partnership in all spheres.

Nurlan Nigmatulin reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening bilateral as well as multilateral cooperation with the Czech Republic, stressing that Kazakhstan views the Czech Republic as one of its important strategic partners in the Central and Eastern Europe.