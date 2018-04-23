Majilis Speaker receives newly-appointed Russian Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met on April 23 with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

Having congratulated Ambassador Borodavkin on the commencement of his diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan, Speaker Nigmatulin expressed confidence Russian diplomat will greatly contribute to the development of Kazakhstan-Russia ties.



The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including at the inter-parliamentary level.



Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized that Russia is Kazakhstan's strategic partner, reliable friend and good neighbor. He continued by stressing high efficiency of joint work based on mutual understanding and friendship between heads of state Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin. It was noted that interregional and cross-border cooperation as well as interaction in the Eurasian space are among key areas of bilateral cooperation.



Ambassador Borodavkin, in turn, noted that development of friendly relations with Kazakhstan is of paramount importance. In his words, dynamic development of Kazakh-Russian relations resulted in high achievements across all areas of cooperation.



Speaker Nigmatulin added that as part of the CIS IPA Kazakhstani and Russian parliamentarians actively cooperate on unification of national legislation and formation of EAEU legal framework.