    16:12, 27 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Majilis Speaker receives TurkPA SG

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the Chair of the Kazakh Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin, has received the Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries, Altynbek Mamaiusupov, Kazinform reports with reference to the Majilis press service.

    Congratulating Altynbek Mamaiusupov on his election to the post, the Speaker of the Majilis highlighted that the parliamentarians of Kazakhstan place a high priority on developing the cooperation within the framework of the TurkPA.

    According to Mr. Nigmatulin, the joint work along this avenue is an important contribution to strengthening the friendship between the Turkic-speaking countries.

    The Chair of the Majilis also expressed confidence that the intensive collaboration between the parliaments of the Turkic-speaking countries will continue during Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the TurkPA, which was taken over from Kazakhstan in December 2017.

     

