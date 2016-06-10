Majilis Speaker, Russian Ambassador condemned Aktobe terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis Baktykozha Izmukhambetov and Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Aktobe and any manifestations of terrorism in the world, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Lower Chamber of the Parliament.

The Russian Diplomat offered his condolences over the tragic events in Kazakhstan to B.Izmukhambetov at a meeting in the Majilis today.

Izmukhambetov noted that the President, the Government and Parliament would take appropriate measures to protect the people of Kazakhstan from terrorist threat.

The sides highlighted strategic character of the Kazakh-Russian relations and similarity of Kazakhstan’s and Russia’s approaches to fight with terrorism.

Speaking on trade and economic collaboration, Bocharnikov noted the role of the Eurasian Economic Union. In his opinion, the EEU acts a “stabilizing anchor” for national economies amid the global financial crisis.

M.Bocharnikov noted growing interest of Russian businessmen in partnership with Kazakhstan. According to him, 130 business missions of Russia including regional ones visited Kazakhstan in 2015.

Izmukhambetov and Bocharnikov expressed confidence in deepening of interparliamentary dialogue in favor of strengthening of Kazakhstan-Russia friendly relations.

The Speaker of the Majilis congratulated the Russian Diplomat on the oncoming holiday - the Day of Russia - and wished peace and prosperity to the Russian people.