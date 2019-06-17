EN
    09:47, 17 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Majilis Speaker signs order to convene joint sitting of Kazakhstan Parliament

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Maiilis (the lower house of the Kazakhstan Parliament), signed the Order to convene a joint session of the houses of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites press service of the Majilis.

    "To convene in Nur-Sultan a joint session of the houses of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in accordance with subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Maiilis Speaker's order reads.

