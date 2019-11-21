EN
    12:10, 21 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Majilis Speaker to partake in anniversary session of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin will take part in the 50th session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, according to the press service of the Majilis.

    The event will take place in St. Petersburg on November 21-22.

    The agenda of the session includes a draft Perspective Plan of Model Lawmaking in the CIS for 2020-2022, a model law on environmental damage assessment, recommendations related to the organization of national environmental safety centers and a model law on notarial acts in electronic form during cross-border information exchange.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin will speak at the 50th plenary meeting and partake in a meeting of the IPA CIS Council.

    Majilis chair will also hold a number of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event.

