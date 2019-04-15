Majilis Speaker, US Ambassador debate inter-parliamentary coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin has received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United States of America to Kazakhstan William Moser, the Majilis' press service reports.

Nigmatillin congratulated Moser on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in further strengthening and widening multi-faceted cooperation between the two states.



The Speaker noted that development of all-round mutual beneficial cooperation with the U.S. is a priority of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. He also underlined that the official visit of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. paid in 2018 demonstrated special relations between the two states. It is also evidenced by the adopted joint statement Kazakhstan and the U.S.: enhanced strategic partnership in the XXI century and signed commercial documents worth USD 7 billion.

The sides focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.



The Speaker highlighted the importance and need to exchange visits to study law-making practice and forge cooperation.