Majilis Speaker visits Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) Nurlan Nigmatulin has arrived today in Pavlodar region for a working visit. His meetings with the region's community are mostly dedicated to the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

The Speaker of the Majilis inspected the Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, and also met with the workers of the industrial giant.

Having a capacity of 250,000 tons of products per annum, the plant produces commercial-purity aluminum, aluminum ingots. In addition to the domestic market, its products are exported to over 20 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and European countries.

More than 10 years ago, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the construction of the plant, which increases its production capacity year on year. T should be mentioned that all the proposals of the Head of State are particularly supported by the plant's employees. The employees expressed their willingness to be actively involved in the implementation of the proposals of the President, especially since he outlined export-oriented industrialization as the central element of the economic policy.



"[The Government] will provide the manufacturing industry with unprecedented aid, and will allocate funds for the modernization of the agricultural sector. Particular attention will be given to developing new technologies in the future economy. This year you have managed to further reduce the cost of finished products output. This demonstrates the willingness to improve the enterprise's competitiveness, not just to be on an equal footing but also among the world leaders. I am sure that Kazakhstan will export higher value-added products in the near future," Nigmatulin said, addressing the workers of the electrolysis plant.



Speaking about the main directions of the Presidential Address, the Speaker of the Majilis dwelt on the Social Initiatives of the Head of State.

"In terms of significance, the current Address of the President ranks with the Kazakhstan 2030 and Kazakhstan 2050 strategies. It determines the development of our society for many years to come. According to the scale of the goals set, according to the change rates set and the social orientedness, this program document is unparalleled. In the foreseeable future, successful implementation of the Address will enable us to achieve the growth in the standard of living and well-being for all Kazakhstanis," added Nurlan Nigmatulin.

The Majilis Chairman also assured that the Parliament's legislative work will be focused on the top priorities of the Presidential Address.