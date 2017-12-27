Majilis sums up the results of 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the plenary session of the Majilis today, the Chairman of the Lower House of Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin summed up the results of its activities in 2017.

Speaking at the session, Mr. Nigmatulin said that the new year Majilis deputies will begin with trips to the regions where they are scheduled to meet with constituents to tell the public about their legislative activities over the past period, as well as about the progress in terms of the implementation of the state programs such as Rukhani Janghyru, Nurly Zhol, and Nurly Zher.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, the priorities for the Parliament's legislative activity were set by President Nazarbayev at the opening of the session in September. He noted that by the end of the session, the Parliament considered 80 bills and approved 42 of them.

Speaker Nigmatulin also stressed that the deputies themselves developed 12 initiative draft laws, and that out of all legislative acts passed by the Parliament, 27 have already been signed by the Head of State into laws.

Nurlan Nigmatulin noted the positive dynamics in terms of the speediness of Parliament's work, stressing that it is important to keep the pace in the coming year.

Speaking about the draft laws approved in the course of the second session, he noted the Law "On Republican Budget for 2018-2020", the Tax Code, the Code on Customs Regulation, as well as the amendments to some constitutional laws of Kazakhstan, Administrative Code, legislative innovations in terms of information and communication, as well as the draft of The Code "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use".

In conclusion, Mr. Nigmatulin highlighted that the legislative activity of the Majilis deputies is always aimed at resolving the most urgent and pressing issues of the country, and thanked the deputy corps for their work.