Majilis to consider amendments to issues on competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Bureau of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, chaired by its Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has agreed the agenda of the upcoming plenary session of the chamber.

According to the chamber's press service, at the upcoming session the MPs will discuss the amendments to the issues on competition. The bill is aimed to improve the antimonopoly legislation of Kazakhstan and bringing it in harmony with the OECD standards.



The Majilis will also set the timeframes in which the relevant committee should prepare its conclusion on the bill on ratification of the Paris Agreement. The Paris Agreement is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change dealing with greenhouse gases emissions mitigation.



Visiting sessions of the MPs were debated by the Bureau as well. The Committee for economic reform and regional development of the Majilis is set to visit Almaty region on October 6-8. The Committee for social-cultural development will travel to Kostanay region on October 21-22.