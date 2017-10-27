Majilis to consider EAEU Customs Code Treaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has chaired a meeting of the Majilis Bureau to outline the issues to be discussed at the forthcoming plenary session of the Chamber, the Majilis press service says.

The MPs are to discuss the ratification of the Treaty on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

According to the document, it is proposed to use the one-stop-shop principle for the customs operations related to the arrival (departure) of goods to the customs area, customs declaring, and release of goods.

Besides, as per the draft agenda, the parliamentarians will also consider the draft Code "On Customs Regulation in the Republic of Kazakhstan" with follow-up amendments in the first reading.

The draft was made up to bring the national legislation into conformity with the new EAEU Customs Code.