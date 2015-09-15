EN
    10:36, 15 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Majilis to discuss bill on national budget for 2016-2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft law On National Budget for 2016-2018 will be on agenda of a sitting of the Majilis deputies today in Astana.

    As the press service of the Kazakh Parliament's Lower Chamber informs, Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov and Vice Minister of National Economy Marat Kussainov are going to present the main financial document of the country. The working group on the draft law is headed by Kozhakhan Zhabagiyev, Chairman of the Majilis Committee on Finance and Budget.

