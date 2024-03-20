Majilis to hold parliamentary hearings on matters voiced at Ulttyq Qurultay

Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov announced holding parliamentary hearings on the issues voiced during the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State outlined the main directions of the spiritual and ideological and social and economic development of the country aimed at improving the well-being of the nation. The President’s speech is, indeed, a program document. Tokayev voiced the relevant issues and put forward his strategic vision for their prompt solution. The Head of State put forward a number of tasks before deputies as well. Now we need to immediately begin work to carry out them, said Koshanov.

The Majilis speaker stressed that in his speech President Tokayev expressed his position regarding the proposal of the youth and public community on the coat of arms. He called on everyone to discuss this issue and make a single balanced decision. So, the Head of State put the matter on the coat of arms to an open public discussion. Specialist in heraldry dealing with the state symbols should also join the discussion.

Our coat of arms should be the main symbol conveying the centuries-long history of ours, accomplishments of our state, the uniqueness and special spirituality of our people. The main thing is that it becomes the state symbol uniting everyone, reflecting the aspiration of the society to a brighter future. The special commission will take up this work holding discussions with the society, said Koshanov.

He also pointed out that the President instructed to adopt the draft law on fight against gambling developed by parliamentarians before the end of the current session. Issues regarding the production and distribution of drugs, vandalism and others also require solutions at the legislative level. Legislations in the fields of archeology, state symbols and state awards also need improvements, he said.