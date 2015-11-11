Majilis urges to prohibit bringing alcoholic beverages in glass bottles and metal cans to mass event places

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at its plenary session the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has approved the bill "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ensuring security at cultural-entertainment, sporting and mass participating events," Kazinform correspondent reports.

The draft law aims at regulating the legal relations arising from the organization and holding of cultural-entertainment, sporting and mass participating events. On October 28, 2015 the bill was approved in the first reading in the Majilis. The deputies, members of the committees, political parties factions and law-making department of the Majilis submitted some propositions on this bill. One of them is to ban bringing alcoholic beverages in metal cans and glass bottles to such events," Deputy Mukhtar Tinikeyev said presenting the bill. According to him, the Majilismen offered also to prohibit throwing any objects posing a threat to people's life and health to the stages or arenas. By the way, hippodromes and circus arenas are also defined in the document as mass event places.