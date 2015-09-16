Majilis voted for early termination of duties of deputy D. Nazarbayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan voted for early termination of the duties of deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva.

As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on appointment of Dariga Nazarbayeva Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan on September 11. Prior to the appointment she worked as Deputy Speaker of the Majilis.

"In accordance with the article 52 of the Constitution, provisions 2, 3, 8 of the article 24 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On the Parliament of Kazakhstan and status of its deputies", the Central Election Commission states that due to the appointment of D. Nazarbayeva Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan her duties as Majilis deputy have to be a subject to early termination," the statement of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan reads.