Majilisman comments on UNPF’s investment in problematic bank of Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Omarkhan Oxikbayev has commented on the information about UNPF's investments in a problematic Azerbaijani bank.

“To my mind, the management of the Unified National Pension Fund probably did not consider all the risks . They should have studied them more thoroughly. I cannot say what parameters were taken into account, because I do not know all the data. If there are no guarantees, then this will be a direct damage to our fund, to our citizens’ pension savings,” said he.

“In my opinion, the management of the UNPF must bear responsibility for this issue. The National Bank just determines the policy of using the UNPF reserves. Namely the UNPF management takes a decision where and how to invest the funds,” he added.

It should be noted that earlier well-known expert Rakhim Oshakbayev announced that 71.3 bln tenge of the UNPF assets had been invested in obligations of the problematic International Bank of Azerbaijan.