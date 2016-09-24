Majilismen joined city-wide clean-up campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament have joined today the traditional city-wide cleanup campaign in Astana.

The parliamentarians and statesmen are involved in landscaping and tree planting works at Kerey-Zhanibek Khans Streets: from Yenbekshiler Street to Nura channel.





The clean-up campaign was launched in all the districts of the city Sep 24. More than 89,000 citizens the representatives of governmental structures and national companies, municipal organizations and companies, healthcare and education institutions expressed their willing to take part in the clean-up.





As many as 7,000 trees are expected to be planted today in Almaty district, in the territory of the National Park, around Khan Shatyr Mall, on the bank of Sarybulak creek, in the territories of healthcare and education facilities, local enterprises and residence complexes.







Students and volunteers will be also involved in cleaning the Yessil, Akbulak and Sarybulak riverbeds from rubbish and urban wastes.



