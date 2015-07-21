EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:01, 21 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Major car accident kills 4 at Shymkent-Tashkent highway

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Major car accident has killed 4 people at Shymkent-Tashkent highway.

    According to the rescue team spokesman Pavel Vishenin, the accident occurred today at 03:29 am. Mr.Vishenin reported that BMW car has collided with a truck. Four passengers of BMW have died on the spot. The fifth passenger of the car was a two year old child. He was immediately hospitalized with various injuries. The causes of the road accident are to be established. There is no information about the truck's driver.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Turkestan region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!