Major car accident kills 4 at Shymkent-Tashkent highway

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Major car accident has killed 4 people at Shymkent-Tashkent highway.

According to the rescue team spokesman Pavel Vishenin, the accident occurred today at 03:29 am. Mr.Vishenin reported that BMW car has collided with a truck. Four passengers of BMW have died on the spot. The fifth passenger of the car was a two year old child. He was immediately hospitalized with various injuries. The causes of the road accident are to be established. There is no information about the truck's driver.