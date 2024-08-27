Major fire in east London: 20 rescued from burning tower block

In the early hours of Monday morning, a major fire broke out in a high-rise tower block in Dagenham, prompting a large-scale emergency response, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

More than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were deployed to the scene, where they carried out a significant search and rescue operation. The fire, described by authorities as a "significant building failure," resulted in the evacuation of around 80 residents, including children, with 20 people being directly rescued from the blaze by firefighters.

The fire broke out at approximately 2:44 am, with the first emergency crews arriving within five minutes. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky as firefighters battled to control the flames and rescue those trapped inside. Four people were treated at the scene for injuries, and two were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed her concern, stating, "My thoughts are with all those affected by the major fire incident in Dagenham."

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the swift action of the fire brigade and urged local residents to follow safety advice, including keeping windows and doors closed and avoiding the area if possible.

The tower block, a mixed-use residential and commercial building, had been under scrutiny for fire safety violations. According to the London Fire Brigade, the building was covered in non-compliant cladding, which was in the process of being removed.

A fire enforcement notice had been issued in April 2023, identifying five critical safety issues, including the failure to provide adequate emergency routes and exits. It remains unclear whether these issues had been fully addressed at the time of the fire.