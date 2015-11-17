ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of Kazakhstan's major banks Kazkommertsbank has become the Official Banking Partner of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the bank's press service.

"National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC and "Kazkommertsbank" JSC signed the memorandum of cooperation granting the bank the exclusive status of the official banking partner of the exhibition. CEO of "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov and CEO of Kazkommertsbank Magzhan Auezov put their signatures to the document. The bank will provide various services for guests of the EXPO event in Astana, including contactless payment and payment solutions to buy tickets and make purchases at EXPO 2017. "The theme of the exhibition is relevant not only for Kazakhstan, but for the entire world," Mr Auezov stressed after the signing ceremony. EXPO 2017 logo will be featured on Kazkommertsbank's plastic cards and ATM machines.