Major Korean companies to join Kazakh-South Korean business forum in Astana June 12

On June 12, Astana will host the Kazakh-South Korean Business Forum as part of Korean President’s visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The event is organized by JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

According to preliminary information, both countries’ presidents as well as CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Nurlan Zhakupov and head of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) Yoon Jin-sik will participate in the event.

The forum will also bring together the representatives of Hyundai Motor Russia&CIS Regional Headquarters, Astana Motors, Doosan Enerbility and JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The meeting is expected to end with signing a number of commercial documents.

More than 50 companies including Samsung, Pasco Holding, LS Corporation have already confirmed their participation in the forum.

In general, the event will bring together approximately 300 delegates of both countries’ business entities.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol would pay state visit to Kazakhstan on June 11-13, 2024.