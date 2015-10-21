EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:26, 21 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Major road accident involving passenger bus takes place in Aktau (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident which involved 4 vehicles has taken place today in Aktau city at 9 am.

    According to the website lada.kz, the traffic accident involved four cars - KIA Rio, VAZ-2106, VAZ-21099, and a passenger bus PAZ. The bus was moving with passengers onboard. According to witnesses, the driver of VAZ-21099 cut in ahead of the moving PAZ and KIA Rio. Police officers and ambulance arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Incidents Mangystau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!