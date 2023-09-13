Major technology companies to help Kazakhstan train IT personnel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The country is to work with giant technology companies such as EPAM, Binance, Google, and Huawei to train its IT personnel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in interest in the IT sphere in the country as a result of its proactive policy…Modern IT schools add to the personnel base necessary for an innovative economy. The policy is underway to spread such schools across the regions. As part of the TechOrda program, training at advanced private IT schools using a voucher system for Kazakhstanis wishing to master IT specialties was considered,» said Bagdat Mussin, Kazakh Digital Development Minister, at the government meeting.

For instance, as of now, 2,000 people have mastered IT professions and got employed with the help of the program.

«Cooperation with international partners will also have a positive impact on the promotion of human capital in the country. In other words, work is to be carried out with giant technology companies such as EPAM, Binance, Google, and Huawei and disseminate training courses such as Coursera… To promote this trend further, the same mechanism offering IT training to teachers will be introduced starting December 1,» said the minister.