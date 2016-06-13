Major terrorist attack averted in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A major terrorist attack has been averted in Turkey's Istanbul city, the Haber7 newspaper reported June 13.

A suspicious package was found in one of the central streets in Istanbul June 13 in the morning, following which the street was blocked by a bomb squad. It was revealed that there is an explosive device in the package.



No further details of the incident have been reported.



A terrorist attack was committed in Istanbul June 7, leaving 12 dead and 35 injured.



Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist group stands behind this terrorist attack, trend.az reports.