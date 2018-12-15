Make Pompeo congratulates Kazakhstani people on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"On behalf of the American people, I warmly congratulate the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate 27 years of your nation's independence on December 16.

Following President Nazarbayev's trip to Washington, which charted a path forward for increased cooperation between our two countries, the United States and Kazakhstan have embarked on an enhanced strategic partnership," the text of the congratulatory message reads.

Mike Pompeo highly appraised Kazakhstan's international peace initiatives.



"We congratulate Kazakhstan on the upcoming successful conclusion of its two-year term as rotating chair in the United Nations Security Council, and have appreciated the leadership Kazakhstan has brought to the world stage on regional security and development issues, particularly with respect to Afghanistan. We also express our appreciation to the Government of Kazakhstan for deploying its first peacekeeping force to assist the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Kazakhstan has assumed a key role on the global stage as a partner in ensuring peace and stability, and in promoting economic development and connectivity in Central Asia and beyond."



Concluding the message, the U.S. Secretary of State underlined that the United State of America "look forward to continuing to expand our dynamic relationship with Kazakhstan in new ways for the benefit of both the Kazakhstani and American people.".