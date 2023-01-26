Makhmud Sabyrkhan adds another boxing gold to Kazakhstan’s tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan won the gold medal at the now-running 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Thailand, Sports.kz reads.

Sabyrkhan defeated Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand in the men’s 57 kg final bout.

Sabyrkhan is a silver medalist of the Asian Boxing Championships 2022. One of the Russian media outlets called Sabyrkhan «the Kazakh Lomachenko» for his unique fighting style and technique comparing him to well-known Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko.

As earlier reported, Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg) and Nursultan Altynbek (54kg) also bagged gold.