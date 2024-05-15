Makkah gears up for Hajj season: The city prepared to welcome millions

The Municipality of Makkah is pulling out all the stops in preparation for the 1445 Hajj season. A comprehensive plan has been meticulously crafted to ensure the well-being and comfort of millions of pilgrims expected to arrive in the Kingdom, SPA reports.

The municipality has mobilized 22,000 individuals that include administrators, engineers, technicians, sanitation workers, and support teams from various sectors.

Hundreds of security personnel, volunteers, and temporary health givers will also be deployed to further bolster services.

Cutting-edge technology plays a crucial role in the municipality's plan. A fleet of specialized machinery and equipment, including high-tech sanitation vehicles, has been assembled to manage waste efficiently. Additionally, thirteen sub-municipalities and service centers across the holy sites will be strategically equipped to address any need that may arise.

Ensuring a clean and healthy environment for pilgrims is paramount. The municipality has adopted a 24-hour cleaning regime in high-density areas, utilizing a system of overlapping shifts.

To manage the influx of waste during Hajj, the municipality has prepared 1,135 electrical waste compression boxes and 113 temporary ground storage warehouses in Mina. This will ensure efficient waste handling despite movement limitations during peak periods. At the same time, nine large compressor trailers, four transfer stations, and 87,000 waste containers of varying sizes will be utilized.

Food safety is another top priority. Dedicated teams will be monitoring markets, restaurants, and catering services round the clock. A central laboratory equipped with the latest technologies will analyze food samples, to make sure everything that is offered to pilgrims is safe and of quality. Three additional mobile laboratories will be deployed in high-traffic areas to expedite the testing process.

The municipality acts as a central hub, coordinating with permanent committees overseeing pilgrim residences, building safety, addressing negative behavior near the Grand Mosque, and removing encroachments at holy sites.

Joint committees established with regulatory authorities further enhance coordination.

Seasonal committees like those overseeing crowd management, pilgrim dispatching, metro line operations, and public transport supervision ensure seamless operations.

Seven slaughterhouses operate at high capacity, adhering to the highest standards of hygiene, thanks to the Kingdom's Project for Utilization of Hady and Adahi (animal sacrifice carried out by pilgrims). These facilities have the capability to handle over 1,020,000 animals during Hajj.

The municipality carefully monitors and maintains extensive infrastructure within Makkah and holy sites. This includes 66,000 paved roads, 58 tunnels, 105 bridges, a 550-kilometer network for floodwater drainage, and a illumination network with over 114,000 lights.

Public facilities like restrooms, parks, and other amenities are continuously maintained by contractors assigned to ensure high service standards throughout the season.

Municipality representatives actively participate in the Public Security, Civil Defense, and Emergency Forces operations rooms.

Dedicated technical teams respond swiftly to reports received through the municipality’s operations room.

A well-equipped emergency unit and support teams stand ready 24/7 to deal with potential fires, building collapses, and rain-related incidents. This unit works in close coordination with all relevant authorities.

The Makkah Municipality's comprehensive plan underscores the unwavering Saudi commitment to serving the millions of pilgrims who embark on the sacred journey of Hajj. By combining extensive human resources and cutting-edge technology, the municipality aims to create an environment that facilitates a safe and fulfilling Hajj experience for all.