TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:48, 05 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Maktaaral flood situation improves as water levels recede

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Maktaaral district flood situation improved as water levels receding, said deputy Akim of the region Saken Kalkamanov during an online briefing, Kazinform reported with the reference to the regional communications service.

    In particular, the water level in in Zhenis village decreased by 2 cm, in Zhanaturmys - by 3 cm, in Orgebas - by 6 cm, in Arai - by 4 cm. As it is known, five settlements with the population of 6128 have been flooded.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.


    A Government Commission was created to eliminate the consequences of flooding in Maktaaral district.


