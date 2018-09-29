Malaysia and Kazakhstan to develop economic coop

ALMATY. KAZINFORM "Malaysia intends to develop economic relations with Kazakhstan," Wan Latiff Wan Musa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), told the KIOGE Forum.

"Last year the commodity turnover between the two states reached $80 million. For the past seven months the sales have doubled. Our gold is to further develop economic cooperation between the states. There is the Embassy of Malaysia in Kazakhstan. In 2014 we opened an office in Almaty to boost cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia. Development of bilateral relations is of great importance for us, in particular, oil and gas industry, wood processing and halal industry," he noted.



A delegation of 14 companies of Malaysia arrived in Almaty to take part in KIOGE exhibition and conference underway in Almaty. It is purposed to cover and debate issues and hot topics of oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan, adoption of smart technologies, digitalization of oil mining processes. Last year the exhibition brought together 310 companies from 20 states of the world. 593 delegates and 28 speakers attended the conference.