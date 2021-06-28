Malaysia extends COVID-19 lockdown indefinitely

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia's nationwide lockdown that was scheduled to expire Monday is being extended indefinitely, the government has said as the number of COVID-19 cases sees no sign of abating, Kyodo reports.

Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement released late Sunday that conditions have not been met for easing the lockdown measures.

Over the past week, the country has on average confirmed over 5,000 new coronavirus cases and double-digits deaths each day, according to authorities. Intensive care unit bed occupancy is almost full and only 6.4 percent of the population has completed two doses of the vaccine as of Sunday.

The government has said the lockdown measures will be eased only when daily COVID-19 cases fall below a weekly average of 4,000 and providing other conditions are also cleared.

Under the lockdown, only essential manufacturing and services sectors are allowed to operate and shopping malls, schools and public parks are closed.

People's movements are also restricted, with only two people per household allowed to go out, and journeys between states and districts in the country banned.

This is the nation's second lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, following one between March and May last year when the border was shut and the economy ground to a halt.