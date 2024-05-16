Malaysia is one of important and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim. At the meeting, held in a narrow format, the Kazakh President named Malaysia one of reliable and important partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia, Kazinform News Agency learned from Akorda.

“Kazakhstan and Malaysia enjoy long-standing ties of friendship and mutual cooperation. We have good traditions in this field. Therefore I believe that your visit will give a strong impetus to further development of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia relations. We are ready to exert additional efforts to promote our interaction and cooperation in many important spheres,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

According to the President, within 30 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have built a solid foundation of mutually beneficial cooperation, which gains more importance amid the current geopolitical and economic situation.

Anwar Ibrahim thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and said he attaches huge importance to his visit.

The sides discussed the ways of expanding the interaction in political, trade-economic, investment, and humanitarian spheres. The parties also exchanged views on the topical issues of regional and international agenda.

The talks continued in an extended format.