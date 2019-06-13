EN
    Malaysia, Kazakhstan to further boost constructive cooperation under Tokayev's leadership - Idris Jala

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dato' Sri Idris Jala, CEO of PEMANDU Associates, extended his heartiest congratulations to Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "The people of Kazakhstan have entrusted Mr Tokayev with the responsibility of continuing the successful economic path and stability in Kazakhstan. I am confident that our countries will further boost constructive and mutually beneficial collaborations at the bilateral and commercial levels under his able leadership," he said.

    Dato' Sri Idris Jala added that his country looks forward to be a part of this strengthened tie between Malaysia and Kazakhstan in the years ahead.

