Malaysia partially opens borders for vaccinated Kazakhstanis
The rule requires certificate of vaccination with a two-component COVID-19 vaccine approved by the WHO as well as with Russia’s Sputnik V, and negative PCR tests conducted within 72 hours prior travel. Besides, tourists should have health insurance card with a minimal coverage of USD 80,000.
Those vaccinated are allowed to freely travel across Langkawi Island and are not required to self-isolate. International tourists should download MySejahtera apps to trace contacts. Kazakhstanis are required to pass molecular tests, get negative test results upon arrival and check in for Langkawi flight.
Notably, 76% of Malaysia’s population have already been vaccinated. Since December 1 Sabah state allowed vaccinated Kazakhstanis not to pass PCR tests within 72 hours prior to the internal flight from Kuala Lumpur.