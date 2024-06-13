Malaysia ready to increase number of university grants for Kazakhstani students

Interparliamentary relations were in the spotlight of the meeting between Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov and Acting Chairman of the Senate of Malaysia Nur Jazlan Mohamed, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the meeting, Koshanov expressed his condolences over the untimely death of Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal.

Koshanov pointed out that the two countries enjoy strong partnership relations, that are being dynamically developed thanks to the productive dialogue between Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.

Photo: Majilis

The Majilis Speaker briefed the distinguished guest about the economic and political transformations underway in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State, stressing that almost all large-scale changes start with adoption of the corresponding laws aimed at developing the economy, ensuring the rule of law and order in the society.

In his turn, Acting Chairman of the Senate of Malaysia Nur Jazlan Mohamed thanked for the warm reception and expressed interest in the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan.

Photo: Majilis

Enhancing the status of the parliament is a very important step taken by your President, leading to greater political culture in the society. Your current parliament is represented by multiple parties, similar to ours. This demonstrates the democratic principles and openness of elections in our countries, said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The Malaysian Acting Senate Chairman expressed support to the Kazakhstani people over the floods the country faced. According to him, Malaysia has a huge experience in battling floods and is ready to share it with Kazakhstan.

The meeting also focused on the issues of cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, education spheres, with the Malaysian Acting Senate Chairman putting forward the initiative to increase the number of grants for Kazakhstani students at universities of Malaysia. The sides also discussed the prospects of cooperation in IT technology, mutual investment and tourism as well as increasing the number of direct flights between Astana and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: Majilis

Following the meeting, agreement was reached to enhance exchange of experiences in law making between parliamentarians and step up cooperation between the parliamentary groups of friendship of the two countries.