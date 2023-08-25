Malaysia records 2 cases of monkeypox

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia has recorded two cases of monkeypox with a foreign national infecting a local, the country's health ministry said on Friday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The first case was confirmed on July 26, involving a foreign national, who has been living and working in Malaysia since April 2022 but had recently traveled to a country that has recorded cases of the infection, the ministry's director-general Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said in a statement.

«He started showing symptoms on July 19, and blisters began to appear on July 23. He was isolated and released on Aug. 10, after a full recovery without complications,» Muhammad Radzi said.

The second case, a local who had been in quarantine due to exposure to the first individual, tested positive on July 29.

The ministry also advised travelers visiting countries with reported cases to take precautions and to monitor themselves for signs of infections for up to 21 days following their return to Malaysia.