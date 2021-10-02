Malaysia reports 11,889 new COVID-19 cases, 121 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported another 11,889 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,257,584, according to the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

Some 14 of the new cases are imported and 11,875 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 121 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,456.

About 15,891 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,070,715.

Of the remaining 160,413 active cases, 900 are being held in intensive care and 488 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 237,245 doses administered on Friday alone and some 72.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 62.4 percent are fully vaccinated.